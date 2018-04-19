ATTICA, Ohio – Weld Racing has long been an innovator when it comes to, well, making the racing world go round and round. Weld Racing wheels have been providing strength and delivering on performance for 50 years and now has come on board as the marketing partner for the Last Chance Showdown during the 30th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics.

The 30th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics hits the track at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 10 (rain date of Wednesday, July 11) featuring the best sprint car drivers in the world. The 2017 Brad Doty Classic had 58 drivers compete for the $10,000 top prize, the largest single day car count of the season for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

“Weld Racing is an icon in sprint car racing and I’m excited they have become a part of the Brad Doty Classic. Having the legendary Weld name affiliated with our event means a lot to me because I can still remember buying my first set of Weld Wheels and proudly putting their decal on the roll cage of my sprint car,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the race.

The Weld Racing Last Chance Showdown is exactly what the name implies – the last chance for the night’s competitors to race their way into the $10,000-to-win A-main.

This year will mark the 14th consecutive season the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series have sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 22 different winners in the 27 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale at every event at Attica Raceway Park leading up to the event and are $35. You can also purchase advanced seating by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page or at the World of Outlaws site at www.woosprint.com/schedule/2018 and click on “buy tickets” to the right of the Brad Doty Classic date (July 10).

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

ABOUT WELD RACING

Founded in a Kansas City garage in 1967, WELD was the result of a relentless pursuit of speed, durability and safety. Highly successful Sprint Car driver Greg Weld was unable to find the right combination of strength and performance in wheels that were being made, so he decided to make his own.

Fifty years later, a lot has changed but the values of WELD remain. Our production facility is less than a mile from Pappy Weld’s Speed Shop where Greg’s race cars were built, and his passion for performance continues to fuel the company today. Innovation lives on in our industry leading products and relentless pursuit of speed and strength.

In 2014, WELD acquired CCW, a sports car wheel company founded on the need for a better road racing wheel. Today, CCW is known as a leader in forged road race and tuner street wheels.

WELD became a manufacturer of carbon fiber wheels in 2015 through the acquisition of off road carbon wheel pioneer, HiPer Technology. WELD was able to develop HiPer into a diversified provider of technology based performance wheels across a wider range of ATV and UTV customers.

In early 2017, WELD merged with the MOMO Automotive Group to form one of the industry’s largest high performance and motorsports powerhouses. These two motorsports based companies combine to have one of largest portfolios of performance and motorsports brands, including: MOMO, WELD Racing, MOMO Heritage, ADV.1, WELD XT, Driven Motorsports, CCW Forged Performance, Reds, HiPer Technology and Tikore.

For more information about Weld Racing and their products go to www.weldwheels.com

Brad Doty Classic Winners

Started at Attica Raceway Park

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

Moved to Limaland Motorsports Park

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

Moved back to Attica Raceway Park

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017- David Gravel

Sources: Brian Liskai/Attica Raceway Park PR