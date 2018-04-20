Knoxville, IA, April 20, 2018 – Over 45 cars participated in Friday’s practice night at Knoxville. Quickest lap of the night unofficially went to Davey Heskin at 14.779 seconds. Calvin Landis led the led the 360’s with a lap of 15.734 seconds. The 305’s were led unofficially by Kade Higday’s 16.511 seconds. The night was not without incident, Chase Wanner rolled over in turn one towards the end of the practice session.

410 (17) – 20 AJ Moeller, 09 Matt Juhl, 24 Terry McCarl, 85 Chase Wanner, 71A RJ Johnson, 55 Brooke Tatnell, 2KS Austin McCarl, 7w Tasker Phillips, 4 Dakota Hendrickson, 56N Davey Heskin, 7 Dustin Selvage, 9 Rager Phillips, 12 Lynton Jeffrey, 5J Jamie Ball, 49 Josh Schneiderman, 44 Chris Martin, 28 Scott Bogucki

360 (16) – 53 Joe Beaver, 2D Dusty Ballenger, 4 Jon Agan, 4J Lee Grosz, 55 McKenna Haase, 2m Matt Moro, 17 Tyler Groenendyk, 40c Cody Wehrle, 70 Calvin Landis, 24N Nathan Mills, 99 Skylar Gee, 21 Robbie Price, 15 Christian Bowman, 5J Jamie Ball, 76 Brad Comegys, 10 Ryan Leavitt

305 (14) – 33 Jayce Jenkins, 50 Michael Ayers, 67 Jon Hughes, 71 Brandon Worthington, 81E Eric Bridger, 1K Kelby Watt, 0 Mike Mayberry, 64c Casey Greubel, 48D Dallas Mendenhall, 99 Matthew Stelzer, 22 Ryan Leavitt, 5c Devin Kline, 24 Kade Higday, 26 Chase Young

Join us tomorrow night (Saturday, April 21) for the PellaMotors.com/Kraig Ford 65th Annual Season Opener! Hot laps are at 5:30! The 410, 360 and 305 sprint car classes will be featured! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

