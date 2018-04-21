ATTICA, Ohio – It’s hard to believe in his hall of fame career Jac Haudenschild has only won one feature at Attica Raceway Park. “The Wild Child” added a second Friday in dramatic fashion, holding off Lee Jacobs to score his 31st career Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobile 1 win during the Core & Main Spring Nationals Presented by Fisher Performance.

The 40-lap feature saw five lead changes at the start finish line with numerous other top spot swaps elsewhere around the one-third mile oval. Wooster, Ohio’s Haudenschild first battled Max Stambaugh the first third of the race, then swapped the lead with Carson Macedo throughout the middle stages. When Macedo’s night ended with a flat tire with six laps to go, Jacobs was next up to challenge Haudenschild the remaining six laps. When the checkers flew Haudenschild’s margin of victory was only 0.144 seconds. Ironically Haudenschild battled Lee Jacobs’ father Kenny on the World of Outlaws trail for many years. And just as strange – Haudenschild, who is known to race the extreme high line of a track, accomplished the win utilizing the very bottom groove.

“The car felt good. The guys had the car going good. Lee got up there and the 3G (Macedo) was up there and it was some good racing. You don’t like to see a restart there at the end of the race but I knew Lee..he’s like his old man, he’s really good on the bottom of the race track. He did a hell of a job. Carson is fun to race with. I watched him get started out in California when I was out there and he’s a heck of a driver too and he’s going to when a lot of races,” said Haudenschild beside his Southern Pacific Farms/Whistle Stop Bar & Grill/Finzer Farm/Ron Jacobs Trucking backed #3.



“I can’t remember the last time I won here. I have to thank Bonzai (Bruns) and Zach Ames…I couldn’t win a race without those guys,” Haudenschild added.

Wooster, Ohio’s Doug Drown saw his late model literally cut in half over the winter for repairs and adjustments. It took a week of racing but the crew and driver finally figured out what the new chassis needed and Drown drove to his 24th career win at Attica in the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models.

“This is the car I drove last year and we cut it right in half. My dad and uncle redid the whole rear clip. It’s pretty good it’s just the notes from last year don’t matter. We kind of reinvented the wheel here. It feels good to get the win. Charlie told me what he thought we needed for adjustments and we did it and it worked really well,. I want to thank Leroy Hall, Keith Berner and Brent are doing a great job on the shocks, Hoosier Tire, Malcuit Racing Engines, said Drown beside his Hall’s Auto Sales/Wooster Glass/Kar Connection/EFCO/Accu-Force backed #240.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver took the lead of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature on the second lap and survived a late race caution to score his 44th career Attica victory. The win for the defending track champion keeps him atop the division’s all-time win list.

“This was one of those tracks where the harder you ran the slower you got. You needed to slow down to go fast. I want to thank Bob Hampshire. If it wasn’t for him…we were on the verge of going some where else and Bob stepped up. I want to thank Daniel and my wife and all my sponsors,” said Weaver of his Hampshire Engines/M&L Excavating/Seagate Sandblasing/Miller Rigging/Weaver Performance Center backed #1W.

Haudenschild and Stambaugh brought the field to green for the 40-lap All Star feature with Haudenschild utilizing the bottom groove to grab the lead over Stambaugh, Macedo, Caleb Helms, Lee Jacobs, Craig Mintz and Spencer Bayston. Jacobs moved into fourth on the second lap while Helms, Bayston and Mintz battled hard for fifth. Action ground to a halt with four laps scored when Ryan Broughton tipped over in turn four. On the ensuing restart Haudenschild maintained a slight lead over Stambaugh and Macedo while the action really heated up for fourth involving Jacobs, Helms and Mintz.

By lap 10 Stambaugh, the 2017 All Star rookie of the year, really closed on Haudenschild as the leaders prepared to enter heavy lapped traffic. Macedo also used the lapped cars and blasted into second on lap 13 just as the caution flew. On the restart Macedo raced to Haudenschild’s outside with Jacobs driving into third on lap 16. Macedo took the top spot utilizing the high side of turn two to lead lap 17 but Haudenschild fought back to his inside and regained the top spot two laps later. Macedo regained the lead on lap 23 and when the leaders found lapped traffic again with 14 laps to go it was now a four car battle up front with Macedo, Haudenschild, Stambaugh and Jacobs.

Macedo held off Haudenschild until lap 32 when he surrendered the lead as his right rear tire began to lose air pressure. Two laps later and Macedo’s tire let go, bringing out the caution and for the second year in a row at the Spring Nationals ending the California driver’s bid for a win with heart-break as his motor expired the previous year after leading late.

Haudenschild got a great restart over Jacobs, Mintz and Stambaugh but Jacobs began to reel in the leader with three circuits remaining. Jacobs tried to force Haudenschild off the bottom but the veteran kept his line and took the win. Jacobs, Mintz, Stambaugh and defending All Star champion Chad Kemenah completed the top five.

Nick Kurtz and Travis Stemler brought the field to green for the 25 lap late model feature but a multi-car crash necessitated a complete restart. Stemler gained the upper hand when the green flew again with Kurtz, Drown, Eric Spangler, Dan Wallace and Chad Finley giving chase. Drown drove into second on lap five and took the lead a circuit later and began pulling away. Behind him though it was a great race for second between Stemler, Kurtz, Spangler, Finley and Devin Shiels.

Spangler was finally able to secure second on lap 11 and as Drown encountered lapped traffic with eight laps to go Spangler quickly closed. Finley brought out the caution on lap 21 to set up a four lap shoot-out. Drown hit his marks perfectly and drove to the win while Spangler held off Kurtz, Stemler and Shiels rounded out the top five.

In the 305 sprint A-main Weaver and Luke Griffith paced the field with Griffith gaining the advantage at the drop of the green. Weaver drove to the top spot on lap two and steadily pulled away. Griffith ran solidly in second with John Ivy, Matt Foos, Kyle Capodice, Bobby Clark and Tyler Street giving chase. Weaver encountered lapped traffic by lap 11 but picked his way through. Foos drove from fourth to second in lapped traffic on lap 17 and began eating away at Weaver’s lead.

With five laps to go Foos was chopping off three tenths of a second from Weaver’s lead when the only caution flew with four circuits remaining. Weaver got an excellent restart and drove away for the win over Foos, Ivy, Capodice and Clark.

Attica Raceway Park – Friday, April 20, 2018:

Core & Main Spring Nationals

Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions

