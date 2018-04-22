« Bright Shines in Last-lap BAPS Eastern Midget Win
1978 USAC Plane Crash Victims to be Memorialized April 23

Monday, April 23rd, at 3 pm, IRMA will be unveiling a marker at Arlington, Indiana, to memorialize the nine people lost in the 1978 USAC plane crash. The ceremony will be indoors at the Arlington Christian Church, 2341 N 700 W, Arlington Ind. Donald Davidson and Dick Jordan will be speaking. The Gordon 500 Pipers will be playing. And, Tony Stewart is planning on being there.

Many of the family members have been contacted, but If you know any of the family members of the victims, please let them know about the ceremony. Those who died are Ray Marquette, Frankie DelRoy, Shim Malone, Don Peabody, Stan Worley, Judy Phillips, Ross Teeguarden, Bruce White, and Don Mullendore.

 Sources: USAC PR



