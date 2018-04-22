« The Demon Wins Perris’ “Sokola Classic”
Bright Shines in Last-lap BAPS Eastern Midget Win

York Haven, PA……..Alex Bright of Royersford, Pa. scored a thrilling last-lap victory in Saturday night’s 20-lap USAC Eastern Midget race at BAPS Motor Speedway, passing Adam Pierson on the final lap for the win. Pierson took second ahead of Tommy Kunsman Jr., Ryan Wilson and Shawn Jackson. The series continues May 18 at Pottsville, Pa.
USAC EASTERN MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: April 21, 2018 – York Haven, Pennsylvania – BAPS Motor Speedway
FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Andrew Layser (#35 Bright), 2. Adam Pierson (#74 Mancini), 3. Reed Salony (#22R Salony), 4. Josh Heckman (#12 Heckman), 5. Lee Nardelli (#85 Nardelli), 6. Robert Spino (#46x Johnson), 7. Brett Conkling (#0nj Conkling), 8. Kenney Johnson (#46 Johnson), 9. Kenny Miller (#23 Miller). NT
SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Alex Bright (#77 Bright), 2. Tommy Kunsman Jr. (#21k Kunsman), 3. Mark Lowery (#3U Woodland), 4. Shawn Jackson (#7s Jackson), 5. Ryan Wilson (#29 Wilson), 6. Mike Meyers (#10m Meyers), 7. Steve Craig (#55 Craig), 8. Ryan Greth (#4 Lesher), 9. Johnny Smith (#4s Smith). NT
ALSO AT THE TRACK: Jason Rice (#57 Rice).
FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Alex Bright, 2. Adam Pierson, 3. Tommy Kunsman Jr., 4. Ryan Wilson, 5. Shawn Jackson, 6. Mark Lowery, 7. Mike Myers, 8. Johnny Smith, 9. Steve Craig, 10. Andrew Layser, 11. Ryan Greth, 12. Reed Salony, 13. Josh Heckman, 14. Brett Conkling. NT

**Miller, Smith and Nardelli all flipped during the first heat. Salony flipped during the feature.
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-19 Pierson, Lap 20 Bright.
NEW USAC EASTERN MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kunsman-267, 2-Greth-238, 3-Jackson-238, 4-Meyers-210, 5-Layser-202, 6-Miller-188, 7-Nardelli-181, 8-Pierson-166, 9-Bright-140, 10-Daniel Robinson-122.
NEXT USAC EASTERN MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: May 18 – Pottsville, PA – Big Diamond Speedway – “Red, White & Blue Autos Night”
Sources: USAC PR


