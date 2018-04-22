« Pauch Picks Up his Second New Egypt Speedway Checkered Flag of the Year
Lemke Leads All But One at Las Vegas

Published by
mod134
April 22, 2018 in Bullring at Las Vegas, Madera Speedway and USAC Speed2 Western U.S. Midget.

Las Vegas, NV……..Adam Lemke of Hollister, Calif. led all but the first lap of Saturday night’s 30-lap USAC Western Speed2 Midget race at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Tony Breidinger led the opening lap and finished second ahead of Blake Brannon, Joey Iest and Elvis Rankin.

USAC SPEED2 WESTERN MIDGET PAVEMENT RACE RESULTS: April 21, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – “Hometown Heroes Night”

QUALIFYING: 1. Adam Lemke, 98, Lemke-15.509; 2. Toni Breidinger, 26, Breidinger-15.509; 3. Joey Iest, 17, Iest-15.726; 4. Blake Brannon, 40, Brannon-16.043; 5. Elvis Rankin, 54, Rankin-16.328.

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Adam Lemke, 2. Toni Breidinger, 3. Blake Brannon, 4. Joey Iest, 5. Elvis Rankin. NT—————————–

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Breidinger, Laps 2-30 Lemke.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN OVERALL MIDGET STANDINGS: 1-Lemke-244, 2-Brannon-225, 3-Johnny Nichols-146, 4-Iest-87, 5-Breidinger-72

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN PAVEMENT MIDGET STANDINGS: 1-Lemke-244, 2-Brannon-225, 3-Johnny Nichols-146, 4-Iest-87, 5-Breidinger-72

NEXT USAC SPEED2 WESTERN MIDGET PAVEMENT RACE: May 5 – Madera (CA) Speedway – “Vukovich Classic”

Sources: USAC PR



