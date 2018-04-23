A chilly windy day wasn’t going to keep a large group of eager race fans from what they had been waiting months for. Opening day had arrived. Group 1 divisions took to the track Saturday afternoon at Wiscasset Speedway with a little over 1200 racing enthusiast huddled in for a day of fun. The Thunder 4 Mini division had the honor of spotlight status for the day. Also in action were the ServPro of Biddeford Saco Prostocks, Maxwell’s MArket Super Streets, and Cahill Tire 4-cylinder Pros.

The Thunder 4’s lined up for their 35 lap feature with Michael Golding of Pownal and Wiscasset’s Noah Haggett on the front row. The two put on a good early battle with Haggett leading the way until a lap 8 caution. On the ensuing restart, Haggett had shifting problems and dropped 8 positions by the time he got up to full speed on the backstretch. That’s all Golding needed as he ran out to a full straightaway lead by the halfway point of the race. Behind him, several drivers including Caleb Emerson Mains, Cameron Campbell, Travis Poulliot and Brandon Varney battled it out for the remaining two spots in victory lane. Poulliot finally broke into the clear and began to chase down the leader. Over the final 10 laps, Poulliot cut Golding’s lead in half. But time ran out and Golding notched the victory. Poulliot settled for the runner-up trophy. Varney pulled in to claim the 3rd, however, he was penalized in post-race inspection, handing the 3rd place finish to Caleb Emerson-Mains. Haggett recovered to finish 4th and Campbell took 5th.

In support action, Dave Farrington Jr of Jay returned to the track where his racing career started 9 years earlier and notched a convincing victory in the 40 lap feature for the ServPro of Biddeford Saco Prostocks. Farrington patiently worked the outside lane and finished the pass on Sidney’s Kevin Douglass by lap 15. From there he built up a comfortable cushion and held it to the checkers. It was his 3rd career prostock win at Wiscasset Speedway to go along with a pair of Late Model victories including the 2015 Coastal 200. Wiscasset’s Nick Hinkley started 4th and finished 2nd. They were joined in victory lane by Ajay Picard of Palmyra. Douglass and Charlie Colby of Newcastle filled out the top 5. In the 25 lap feature for the Maxwell’s Market Super Streets defending champ Josh Bailey took advantage of a slip by polesitter Sean Johnson, took the lead in turn 4 and ran to the feature win. 2017 Rookie of the Year Michael Harrison turned in a personal best 2nd place finish, followed by Johnson. The Cahill Tire 4-cylinder Pros saw 2nd year racer Hayden Norris of West Gardiner hold off challenges from a handful of veterans to pick up his first career win. Ryan Hayes of Jefferson and Larry Melcher of Jay joined him in victory lane, while Jeff Prindall and Craig Dunn rounded out the top 5.

Wiscasset Speedway returns to action Saturday, April 28th at 2:00 pm for Group 2 opening day. The show will feature action in the Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models, the Norms Used Cars Strictly Streets, the K&A Property Services Modifieds, and the Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis. The Amsoil Nelcar Legends Series will also make their first of seven appearances of the 2018 season. Pit gates will open at 10:00 am, Grandstand gate at 12:00noon, and the green flag will fly on the action at 2:00 pm. Admission is just $5 for the grandstand with kids 6&under free. Pitside admission is $20. For more information, go to www.wiscassetspeedway.com.

WISCASSET SPEEDWAY OFFICIAL RESULTS 4/21/18

THUNDER 4 MINIS (35 laps – spotlight feature)

Pos No. Name Home Town Laps Diff Gap

1 26 Michael Golding Pownal 35

2 16 Travis Poulliot China 35 1.697 1.697

3 4E Calab Emerson – Mains Richmond 35 15.609 0.638

4 54 Noah Haggett Wiscasset 35 16.273 0.664

5 4x Cameron Campbell New Gloucester 35 16.507 0.234

6 58 David Greenleaf Brunswick 35 23.749 7.242

7 25jr Brian Burr Brunswick 35 33.521 9.772

8 14 Brandon Lizotte Lebanon 34 1 Lap 1 Lap

9 1 Brandon Varney Auburn 35 14.971 13.274

10 13 Ryan Soule Union 33 2 Laps 1 Lap

11 5 Jim Emmons Lebanon 33 2 Laps 16.119

12 7 Howard Roberts Jay 19 16 Laps 14 Laps

13 84 Spencer Sweatt Albion 3 32 Laps 16 Laps

14 03 Trystan Shea Richmond 3 32 Laps 2.43

DNS 30 Keith Rankin Pittson dns

DNS 17 Randy Pimpare Acton dns

.

.

MAXWELL’S MARKET SUPER STREETS (25 laps)

Pos No. Name Home Town Laps Diff Gap

1 2 Josh Bailey Wiscasset 25

2 85 Michael Harrison Durham 25 0.489 0.489

3 9 Sean Johnson Oakland 25 0.772 0.283

4 23 Mike Hodgkins Jefferson 25 0.938 0.166

5 06 Zac Poland Wiscasset 25 1.225 0.287

6 54 Neil Evans Jr. Brunswick 25 9.56 8.335

7 30 Cory Creamer Randolph 25 10.102 0.542

8 48 Dan Nessmith Wiscasset 25 13.096 2.994

9 8 Bouncer Knight Jay 25 15.28 2.184

10 24 David Thompson Jefferson 25 15.546 0.266

11 55 Bob Crocker Freeport 23 2 Laps 2 Laps

12 1 Jeff Davis Woolwich 7 18 Laps 16 Laps

.

.

CAHILL TIRE 4-CYLINDER PROS (25 laps)

Pos No. Name Home Town Laps Diff Gap

1 03 Hayden Norris Gardiner 25

2 17 Ryan Hayes Jefferson 25 0.652 0.652

3 41m Larry Melcher Jay 25 1.548 0.896

4 24 Jeff Prindall Lisbon 25 1.75 0.202

5 8 Craig Dunn Strong 25 2.002 0.252

6 01 Jet Decker Chesterville 25 3.012 1.01

7 70 Taylor Lane Phillips 25 3.7 0.688

8 14 Nicole Benincasa Buxton 25 4.369 0.669

9 42 Mike Kibbins South China 25 4.967 0.598

10 05 Dominic Curret n/a 25 5.032 0.065

11 00 PJ Merrill Canton 25 7.877 2.845

12 12 Max Rowe Turner 2 23 Laps 23 Laps

.

.

SERVPRO OF BIDDEFORD SACO PROSTOCKS (40 laps)

Pos No. Name Home Town Laps Diff Gap

1 23 David Farrington Jay 40

2 15 Nick Hinkley Wiscasset 40 3.318 3.318

3 99 Ajay Picard Palmyra 40 4.921 1.603

4 18 Kevin Douglass Sidney 40 8.245 3.324

5 72 Charlie Colby Newcastle 40 8.479 0.234

6 29 Kevin Morse Woolwich 40 8.663 0.184

7 84 Jamie Wright Woolwich 40 9.875 1.212

8 25 Barry Poulin Clinton 40 13.143 3.268

9 21 James Barker Jay 39 1 Lap 1 Lap

10 2 Chris Ryan Newburgh 39 1 Lap 0.351

11 6 Travis Dunbar Auburn 39 1 Lap 8.353

12 02 Shane Lane North Anson 39 1 Lap 1.88

13 5 Phil Richardson Hermon 27 13 Laps 12 Laps

14 05 James Osmond Thomaston 2 38 Laps 25 Laps

dns 97 Travis Lovejoy Hollis dns

Sources: Ken Minott/Wiscasset Speedway PR